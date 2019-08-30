Greece to launch tender for Elliniko casino license on October 4

An international tender for a casino permit at the mixed-use investment in Elliniko will be launched in October 4, to meet the 35-day period envisaged by international legislation since the signing of the interministerial decision, Development and Investments Minister Adonis Georgiadis said on Thursday.

In a radio interview, Georgiadis said he chose to issue a separate joint ministerial decision on the casino to speed up the process.



"We chose to proceed with it separately to avoid any further delays," he said, adding that other ministers involved in approving the big investment plan found hundreds of pending legal obstacles. "It would take years. We did it in less than two months."

[ANA-MPA]