547 migrants land on Lesvos in largest single-day arrival since 2015-2016

Thirteen boats with 547 migrants arrived at the eastern Aegean island of Lesvos from the Turkish coast on Thursday afternoon, in what is the largest number of arrivals in one day since the migration crisis of 2015-2016, local media reported on Friday.



Of the total number of people who landed on the northern beach of Skala Sykamias, 177 were men, 124 were women and 246 were children. Most of them are families.

Of these, 193 were transferred to the Moria Reception and Identification Center and the rest remained at the UNHCR camp in Sykamia, with the prospect of being transferred to Moria for registration on Friday.

According to reports, two Coast Guard vessels are operating in the area as of Friday.