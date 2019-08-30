BUSINESS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
June retail sales rise 2.3 pct, led by apparel, appliances

TAGS: Statistics, Retail

Greek retail sales by volume rose 2.3 percent in June compared to the same month last year after an upwardly revised 2.2 percent fall in May, statistics service ELSTAT said on Friday.

Retail sales were led higher by home appliances and furniture, apparel, footwear, fuels and lubricants, the data showed.

Greece's economy expanded in the first three months of the year after shrinking slightly in last year's final quarter, driven by consumer spending and a pick-up in investments, although a slow-down in Europe made falling exports a drag.

[Reuters]

