Anarchists attack Greek consulate in Nantes

A group of self-proclaimed anarchists smashed the glass entrance of the Greek Consulate in the French city of Nantes, to protest the police operation in the Athenian district of Exarchia this week in which they removed squatters from abandoned buildings.

The attack, which took place between late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning, was carried out by an unnspecified number of people who smashed the entrance with hammers and sprayed the slogan “Stop law and order in Exarheia” on the wall.

In a post on a French anti-establishment website, the group speaks of the “violence deployed by Greek authorities and manifested by the government” in relation with the recent police operations in Exarchia.



The text is signed by a person using the pseudonym “a wolf,” who states that more attacks may follow.