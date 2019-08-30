A section of the Council of State (CoS) on Friday discussed a request by the former head and three more members of Greece’s competition authority to remain in their post until the court has ruled about her case in December.

The court will announce its ruling by mid-September.

Vassiliki Thanou and three more members of the independent authority were removed from their posts in mid-August based on a provision passed in Parliament which stipulated that persons who have served in political offices cannot be appointed to the Competition Committee for five years from the moment they leave office.

Thanou had worked as a legal adviser in the office of former prime minister Alexis Tsipras.

The four applicants argued on Friday that the recent legislation which removed them from the Competition Committee targeted them specifically and violated a number of EU provisions and Greek law.

The same court recently dismissed another request by Thanou and a colleague to temporarily freeze their dismissal.

Thanou’s main petition to cancel her removal will be discussed in the court’s plenum in early December.