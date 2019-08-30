Fermor House | Mani | All Year

The Benaki Museum has announced the re-opening of the home where Irish writer Patrick Leigh Fermor and his wife, the English photographer Joan, spent some of the best years of their lives, in Kardamyli in the Peloponnese's Mani region. The charming property was closed down in order to undergo renovations, which were carried out with a grant from the Stavros Niarchos Foundation, the Benaki said. Apart from hosting artists and academics, the house is also open to the public every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday at 11 a.m., by reservation only (by email at leighfermorhouse@benaki.gr or by phone on tel 210.367.1090, Monday to Thursday). The house can also be reserved for vacations as of next summer. For more details about this initiative, contact plf@ariahotels.gr or visit www.ariahotels.gr for more information.