Bejart Ballet Lausanne | Athens | September 15-16

Photo: Lauren Pasche

Swiss ballet company Bejart Ballet Lausanne will take the stage at the Odeon of Herod Atticus for two memorable shows – “Seven Greek Dances” and “Bolero” by the late dancer-choreographer Maurice Bejart. “Seven Greek Dances” is influenced by the work of composer Mikis Theodorakis and showcases traditional Greek steps, while “Bolero,” which is set to the music by French composer Joseph Maurice Ravel, is considered one of Bejart’s most legendary works. The show begins at 9 p.m. and tickets are available at www.viva.gr.

Herod Atticus Theater, Dionysiou Areopagitou,

Acropolis, tel 210.324.1807