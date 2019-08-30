Chinatown | Athens | August 31

The Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center's Park Your Cinema program continues at the Great Lawn with a screening of “Chinatown,” a 1974 neo-noir mystery thriller directed by Roman Polanski. Starring Jack Nicholson, Faye Dunaway, John Huston and Perry Lopez, “Chinatown” is among the US Library of Congress' best films of all time. The SNFCC screening is free of charge and starts at 9 p.m. Visitors are advised to bring mosquito repellant and a mat or some other ground cover to sit on.



SNFCC, 364 Syngrou, Kallithea, tel 216.809.1000, www.snfcc.org