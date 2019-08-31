BGKO | Athens | September 2

The seven-member band Barcelona Gipsy balKan Orchestra (BGKO) will appear at Athens' Technopolis cultural center for one show on Monday, September 2. Composed of French, Spanish, Ukrainian, Italian, Serbian, Catalan and Greek musicians and celebrating their musical origins, the bans has already gained a strong fanbase in Greece, performing in countless venues from Athens to Thessaloniki. Doors open at 7.30 p.m., and the concert begins at 9 p.m. Tickets can be purchased for 10 euros at www.viva.gr.

Technopolis, 100 Pireos, Gazi, tel 213.010.9300