Avigdor Arikha | Athens | To September 8

Romanian-born French-Israeli artist Avigdor Arikha (1929-2010) began his career as an artist while struggling to survive in a Nazi concentration camp in World War II, taking down the scenes around him. A painter, draughtsman and printmaker, Arikha’s career spanned several decades. He was commissioned to paint portraits of Queen Elizabeth, a former prime minister of the United Kingdom and French actress Catherine Deneuve, among other great personalities. The Benaki Museum is honoring his life and work with an exhibition of 50 important paintings and drawings from the artist’s estate and private collections. On Tuesday, September 3, it will also be showing the BBC documentary, “Avigdor Arikha,” and hosting a panel discussion. The event begins at 7.30 p.m. and admission is free of charge.

