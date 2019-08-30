Cyprus tο resort to European Council over Varosha

Cyprus will resort to the European Council to preempt plans by Turkish Cypriots in the occupied north of the island to develop the fenced-off town of Varosha. On Thursday, the so-called foreign minister of the self-declared entity in the north, which is only recognized by Turkey, opened up the Greek Cypriot town to some 40 Turkish and Turkish Cypriot journalists telling them he wants to tuρn it into Las Vegas. Cyprus Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides denounced the move on Friday saying it toyed with feeling of the city's residents who were forced to flee in 1974 during the Turkish invasion of the island.