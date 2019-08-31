Italy, Germany and Cyprus remained Greece’s most important export markets in the first half of the year, in that order, preliminary data from the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) indicate, also pointing to a 42.7 percent increase in exports to China, raising that country’s position from 16th place last year to 12th.

According to an analysis by the Panhellenic Exporters Association (PSE), the value of exports to Italy in H1 came to 1.87 billion euros, while Germany accounted for 1.09 billion euros’ worth of exports and Cyprus 1.01 billion. Exports to China came to 481.2 billion euros.

In fourth place, Turkey slipped two spots after exports contracted 28.2 percent. Bulgaria came in fifth, followed by the United States, Lebanon, the United Kingdom, Spain and France.

Total exports in H1 rose by 305.9 million euros, or 1.9 percent, to 16.58 billion euros, PSE said.