Doctors call for precautions as West Nile Virus continues to spread

The Athens Medical Association (ISA) has renewed its call to the public to take all the necessary precautions as the West Nile Virus continues to spread across the country.



According to the latest data, the number of infections has risen to 96 while the death toll has climbed to 10.



Experts believe the number of such mosquito-borne infections could be in the thousands as many people do not develop symptoms. The National Health Organization (EODY) said that, until August 26, infections have been recorded in 34 regions, including Attica.



EODY is urging the public to use insect repellent on bare skin and above clothing, install mosquito nets and screens, remove stagnant water from basins, vases and gutters, regularly mow grass and water plants in the morning.