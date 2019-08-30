Greek authorities investigate boat collision off Aegina

Authorities were investigating the cause of a collision between two sailing boats off the island of Aegina Friday, which led to the injury of a British woman who was transferred to the island’s health center.

One of the vessels, a yacht, had eight Romanian nationals on board while the other, a catamaran, was carrying two British nationals, including the injured woman whose condition was not known.

None of the Romanians were reportedly hurt.

Both vessels sailed back to Aegina.

