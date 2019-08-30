BUSINESS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Property taxes, posted online, will be 10-30 pct lower

This year’s property taxes are being posted online starting Friday and ending Satursday at midnight.

Compared to last year, they are 10-30 percent lower thanks to a law voted on late last month.

Specifically, 4.9 million owners whose property value does not exceed 60,000 euros will see a 30 percent cut; 344,183 with property up to 70,000 euros, 27 percent; 383,262 with up to 80,000 in property value, 25 percent; 75 million with property up to 1 million, 20 percent; and 14,841 owners with more valuable properties will pay 10 percent less.

Some 1 million of those owners will get discounts of 50-100 percent.

