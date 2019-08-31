The excuse that the government had resorted to in early August when it deviated from the norm in the way it legislated in Parliament did initially carry some water.

At the time, the government sought to justify its 11th hour amendments to legislation concerning labor relations on the grounds that the issue had to be resolved before Parliament closed for the summer recess.

It also provided reassurances that this unconstitutional way of legislating would not be repeated.

However, the debate and vote on a bill in Parliament on Friday that was tabled by the Transport and Infrastructure Ministry sparked an outcry from opposition parties over the procedure. Last-minute amendments were again included, essentially rendering the bill a multi-bill.

As a result, the government and Parliament will be exposed again to accusations that they are continuing the practices of their predecessors.

Deviating from normality does nothing to establish a return to normalcy.