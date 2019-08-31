Hundreds of traffic violations recorded in just three days

A three-day crackdown by the Traffic Police the weekend before last led to 1,693 violations of the highway code being recorded across Attica.



Of these violations, which were recorded between August 23 and 26, 307 were for speeding, 72 for not wearing a seatbelt, 34 for the illegal use of cellphones and 21 for running a red light. Tests conducted on 1,730 motorists, meanwhile, showed that 95 had been over the alcohol limit for safe driving.

According to Traffic Police data for the past five years, driving under the influence of alcohol is the second key reason for road accidents, after speeding.