Four arrested for dumping debris at illegal landfill

Police arrested four people on Saturday in connection with the alleged dumping of construction site debris and other refuse at an illegal landfill in Haidari, western Attica.

The suspects – three Greek men aged 22, 44 and 58 and a 22-year-old foreign national – were either owners or drivers of trucks from which the refuse was offloaded, according to police.

The garbage was chiefly from construction sites and was being regularly dumped at the site, often after midnight in a bid to elude the authorities.