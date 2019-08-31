Mural of basketball legend Galis defaced

A mural in central Athens depicting Greek basketball legend Nikos Galis was repaired by the artist over on Saturday after being defaced by unknown vandals.

It is the second time in just a few days that the mural, which is on the wall of a sports club opposite the Panathenaic Stadium (Kallimarmaro) in central Athens, has been targeted.

In the original graffiti, Galis was depicted wearing the yellow jersey of Thessaloniki team Aris.

This was changed to the blue-and-white of the national colors by the artist, yet still drew the attention of vandals who daubed it with graffiti extolling rival team PAOK.