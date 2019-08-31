Probe being carried out into fatal fairground injury of girl, 13

Police in Volos, central Greece, are investigating the circumstances that led to the death of a 13-year-old girl at a fairground near the town of Almyros on Friday.

The incident occurred shortly before 11 p.m. on Friday night, according to local reports, which said the girl fell off one of the rides from a great height.

The management of the fairground immediately stopped all the rides and called an ambulance, which transferred the girl to the nearest hospital. However medics there were unable to revive her.

The 73-year-old woman who runs the fairground was arrested and faces charges of negligence and endangerment in connection with the death.