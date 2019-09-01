PM shifts focus to trade fair after spate of foreign visits

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is on Tuesday to round up a spate of foreign visits, returning to Athens from The Hague, and shift his attention to preparing for his much-awaited appearance at the Thessaloniki International Fair (TIF) on Saturday.

Speculation has been rife about the content of the premier’s speech, which is expected to elaborate on promised tax cuts and possibly herald some new ones, most likely benefitting Greece’s crucial tourism sector.

He is also expected to provide further details about his government’s plans to draw foreign investments and create much-needed jobs. A bill aimed at bolstering growth by removing the barriers to investment is to be put up for public discussion this week.

On a lightning visit to Thessaloniki last Thursday, following talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin, Mitsotakis told local business groups that boosting growth is his “absolute priority.”