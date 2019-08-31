MULTIMEDIA | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
USS McFaul in Thermaic Gulf

The US Navy guided-missile destroyer USS McFaul (DDG-74) is seen in the Thermaic Gulf in Thessaloniki on Saturday. The Arleigh Burke-class destroyer, which arrived in the northern port city on Friday, will remain docked there for a couple of days before returning to her homeport at Naval Station Norfolk, Commander Rusty J. Williamson, McFaul’s commanding officer, told journalists aboard the vessel on Saturday. The 154-meter, 9,000-ton ship, and its roughly 300 crew, is trained and ready to conduct a wide range of tasks, including ballistic missile defense. [Intime News] 

