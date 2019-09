An expected 1,500 refugees will depart the Moria camp on the island of Lesvos for mainland Greece Monday, authorities say.

Two high-speed ships have been retained for this purpose.

The first batch of 650 will leave early Monday.

Meanwhile, at least another 300 moigrants arrived on Lesbos over the weekend, pushing the Moria population to 11,000, in a camp designed to host 3,000.

