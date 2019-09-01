Greece beats Montenegro in FIBA World Cup debut

Greece's national basketball team began its World Cup campaign with an easy 85-60 victory over Montenegro in Nanjing, China.

Greece opened a 42-16 lead at halftime and cruised from there.

Veteran forward Giorgos Printezis led Greece with 16 points.

Greece's superstar, reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, had 10 points in 16 minutes.

Orlando Magic center Nikola Vucevic scored 12 for Montenegro.

Greece next plays Brazil, 102-94 winners over New Zealand earlier Sunday, on Tuesday.