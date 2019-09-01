MONDAY

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis begins an official visit to The Netherlands.

Eurobank holds an Enter-Grow-Go (EGG) family event for startups at 5.30 p.m. at 190 Syngrou Avenue, Athens. Development and Investments Minister Adonis Georgiadis to attend.

The National Technical University of Athens and the University of the Aegean organize an event on digital governance and innovative entrepreneurship at the Serafio gymnasium, Pireos and Petrou Ralli, Athens.

The US Embassy in Athens and its Consular Section, the US Consulate General in Thessaloniki and all US government offices in Greece will be closed in observance of Labor Day, a national holiday in the United States.

The European Federation for Medicinal Chemistry’s (EFMC) international symposium on Advances in Synthetic and Medicinal Chemistry is held at Zappeio in central Athens. Runs through Thursday. (Info: www.efmc-asmc.org)

Listed company KREKA holds its annual general meeting.

TUESDAY

Stretcher-bearers at Greek public hospitals are holding a work stoppage from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and a rally outside the Health Ministry.

Five employee unions will be holding a protest rally outside the Labor Ministry, starting at 4.45 p.m.

Athens-listed firm Fourlis will announce its second-quarter financial results.

WEDNESDAY

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) will release provisional second-quarter data from its quarterly national accounts.

The 16th International Conference on Environmental Science and Technology opens on Rhodes island. To Saturday. (Info: cest2019.gnest.org)

Listed Creta Farm and Domiki Kritis will hold their annual general meetings of shareholders.

THURSDAY

The Euro Working Group of senior eurozone finance ministry officials will discuss the list of pending issues ahead of the next visit to Athens of the creditors’ technical advisers.

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) will issue the June findings of its labor force survey.

The fourth national conference on anti-earthquake engineering opens at the Helexpo Center, 39 Kifissias, Maroussi, Athens. To Saturday. (Info: conv.eltam.org)

Athens-listed enterprises Evrofarma, Ideal and Attica Holdings are holding their annual general meetings.

FRIDAY

The American-Hellenic Chamber of Commerce organizes its Southeast Europe Energy Forum 2019 at The MET Hotel in Thessaloniki, with the participation of Energy Minister Kostis Hatzidakis. (Info: 210.699.3559, www.amcham.gr)

European Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Management Christos Stylianides to meet with Alternate Migration Minister Giorgos Koumoutsakos in Athens.

The Federation of Public Hospital Employees will hold a march in downtown Thessaloniki, starting at 8 a.m. at the Ippokrateio Hospital.

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) will publish its provisional data on commercial transactions in July.

Listed Intertech, BRIQ, Unibios, Spirou and ELTRAK hold general shareholders’ meetings.

SATURDAY

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis to officially launch the 84th Thessaloniki International Fair (TIF).

SUNDAY

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis to host a press conference at the TIF.

The German-Greek Chamber of Commerce and Industry hosts a formal dinner with Development Minister Adonis Georgiadis on the TIF’s sidelines.