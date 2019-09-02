Manhunt under way for hit-and-run driver after British tourist run down

Police in northern Greece are looking for the driver of a car involved in a hit-and-run that killed a 57-year-old British man and injured his wife, as the couple was holidaying with their two children in Kassandra, Halkidiki.

According to local media, the incident occurred at around 8.30 p.m. on a rural road outside the hotel where the couple was staying, with witnesses reportedly saying that a car traveling at great speed slammed into the walking couple and then sped away.

The 57-year-old man was killed at the scene of the crash and his wife, who has not been identified, sustained serious injuries. She is undergoing treatment at the Halkidiki General Hospital in Polygyros.

The two children, who were present at the incident, were reportedly unharmed.