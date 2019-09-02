Turkey acting like 'region's troublemaker,' says Greek FM

Turkey can continue to act like the region's troublemaker, but Greece has no intention of responding in kind, Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias said on Monday.

Speaking on Alpha radio, Dendias was referring to Turkey's continued escalation of tensions, hours after Greek media showed a weekend photograph of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in front of a map showing his country's territorial waters extending nearly halfway across the Aegean Sea.

Dismissing the photograph as a “public relations stunt,” Dendias said Turkey's opinions belong to a “minority of one” and that such antics simply “establish Turkey's image as a culprit.”

“States' borders are not defined by whatever map some ministry decides to draw, but on the basis of international law,” Denidas said, referring to the photograph of Erdogan at the National Defense University in Istanbul.

Dendias also took Turkey to task over its ongoing violations of Cyprus' exclusive economic zone in its search for hydrocarbon deposits.

“Cyprus is an independent EU state. It is clear that along with its sovereignty Turkey is also violating the Republic of Cyprus' sovereign rights. We hope Turkey falls in line,” he said.