New Athens mayor starts with cleaning house

On his first day on the job on Monday, newly elected Athens Mayor Kostas Bakoyannis visited the headquarters of the municipal authority's sanitation department in a bid to underscore his intention to tackle one of the Greek capital's greatest challenges: cleanliness.

Speaking with members of the department's management and employees at the Iera Odos Street facility and praising them for their hard work, Bakoyannis refrained from making promises, but spoke of “maximizing the results we can get with our current capabilities.”

The next order of business, he said, would be to redesign the entire system of trash collection and street cleaning, “which has been the same for decades,” so as to make Athens a “clean and friendly” city, he added.