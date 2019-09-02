Yiannis Parios | Piraeus & Athens | September 5 & 14

With a career spanning five decades, much-loved Greek singer Yiannis Parios is scheduled to perform two concerts in Piraeus and Athens this month. This first will be at the Veakio Theater in Piraeus on Thursday, September 5, and the second at Theatro Petras in the northwestern Athens suburb of Petroupoli on Saturday, September 14. Parios has worked with many leading Greek composers, including Manos Loizos, Giorgos Hatzinasios, Stavros Xarchakos, Stamatis Spanoudakis, Giorgos Katsaros, Marios Tokas, Yiannis Spanos and Mikis Theodorakis. He will be accompanied on stage by a 10-member ensemble. Tickets, which cost 15 euros, are available at ticket plus.gr, and the concerts start at 9 p.m.



Veakio Theater, Lofos Kastellas, Profiti Ilias, Piraeus;

Theatro Petras, Petroupoli, Athens