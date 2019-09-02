BUSINESS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
BUSINESS

Experienced economist appointed Greek PM's chief adviser

TAGS: Economy

Alexis Patelis, an experienced economist is to undertake the role of chief economic adviser to Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, it was announced on Monday.

Patelis secured a doctorate in economics from Princeton University where he studied under the former Federal Reserve chief Ben Bernanke after post-graduate studies in the UK.

His professional experience involves 27 years as an economist and banking analyst in London, New York and Athens.

Patelis is to advise the premier on issues of economic policy and act as a point of liaison between him and international investors, Mitsotakis' office said.

Online



 


Booking.com

About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 