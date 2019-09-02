NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Fire service battles dozens of blazes, on alert for more

Firefighters were on standby on Monday following a difficult weekend that saw the fire service tested by dozens of blazes.

Thirty-six fires were recorded on Saturday and Sunday, prompting the authorities to dispatch 416 firefighters to tackle them, with the assistance of 165 fire engines.

With temperatures forecast to remain high and winds strong over the coming days, local authorities are also on alert.

