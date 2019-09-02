Police presence bolstered in Exarchia after upheaval

There was more upheaval in Exarchia over the weekend, with gangs of self-styled anarchists pelting police officers with firebombs on Sunday night in the latest of a spate of attacks.



A group of around 40 people attacked a riot police unit on Spyrou Trikoupi Street twice on Sunday night following similar raids on Saturday.



The police presence in the area has been bolstered over fears of revenge attacks after a series of evictions from anarchist-controlled squats.