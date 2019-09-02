Tekal wins tender for new Piraeus cruise terminal

Construction company Tekal SA has provisionally won the tender to build the extension of the Piraeus Port Authority (OLP) passenger terminal.

Its offer of 103 million euros plus value-added tax provides a significant discount on the original budget of 136.2 million plus VAT, and will see the ever closer Greek partner of OLP owner Cosco construct the new cruise terminal that constitutes one of the obligatory investments by the Chinese group in OLP.

The project is considered to be of high technical difficulty, as the extension will be constructed in a spot where the sea is almost 40 meters deep.