Turkish defense minister flies over Aegean in training jet

Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar on Monday flew over the Aegean Sea in a T-38 jet at the inauguration of the 2019-2020 flight training year of the Izmir Air Force Base.

In comments at the opening ceremony referring to tension with Greece and Cyprus over Ankara's exploration for natural gas deposits, Akar said Turkey “would not allow any fair accompli” in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Akar said that Turkey is in favor of friendly relations with its two neighbors and for their differences to be settled according to international law, but warned, in translated comments, that this should not be seen as a sign of “compromise or weakness.”

He added that the Turkish drillships exploring for hydrocarbon deposits within Cyprus' exclusive economic zone – the Fatih, Yavuz and Barbaros, with the Oruc Reis on the way – “will complete their work there.”