Seven suspected jihadists arrested in Greece in past three years, minister says

Greek authorities have arrested seven suspects wanted for alleged links to militant Islamist groups in the past three years, Citizens' Protection Minister Michalis Chrysochoidis told Parliament on Tuesday.

Responding to a question from the ultra-nationalist Greek Solution party, Chrysochoidis presented documents showing that from 2017 and up until August 14 this year, Greek authorities had apprehended seven foreign nationals wanted on European or international arrest warrants for suspected involvement in jihadist activities.

“The Greek authorities are in a constant state of vigilance for the potential location of suspected extremist elements, for analyzing and assessing any information that may come their way regarding extremist Islamist activities and for carrying out extensive checks on any persons coming under their purview,” Chrysochoidis said.

The minister added that police officers receive special training for spotting individuals who may be showing signs of radicalization, “which may potentially lead to [acts of] violent extremism and terrorism.”