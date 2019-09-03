The Council of State on Tuesday rejected an appeal by former Supreme Court president Vassiliki Thanou for the suspension of her dismissal from the helm of Greece's Competition Commission.

Thanou has appealed against her removal from the post by the present government under a recent provision preventing officials who have served in a political position from taking up a post at the independent agency within five years, on the grounds that she had served as an adviser to former prime minister Alexis Tsipras.

The Council of State, the country's highest administrative court, also rejected the appeals of four more former Competition Commission officials with regards to their dismissal.

Tuesday's decision concerned the suspension, effective immediately, of the decision to dismiss the five officials. The court will be hearing their appeals against the actual dismissals on December 6.