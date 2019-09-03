US ambassador 'more optimistic than ever' of investment opportunities in Greece

US Ambassador to Greece Geoffrey Pyatt stressed the US government's intention to do everything in its power to support Greece's economic growth, during a press conference on Tuesday.

Speaking ahead of the opening of the Thessaloniki International Fair in the northern port city this weekend, Pyatt said that he is more optimistic than ever about the opportunities presented to American investors and the partnership with Greece. He underlined that on the government side, “things could not be better in terms of the supportive message we will send.”

Referring to the 2018 TIF, where the US was the honored country, Pyatt said the event had “helped us set a new pace in our bilateral relations, strengthening our bilateral cooperation.”

In particular, he noted that the progress made by last year's TIF and its enormous success “inspired us to continue investing in this partnership, to build up Greek-American cooperation to a high level of success, and to upgrade our bilateral relations to a new level, expanding and deepening our ties.”

In addition, he expressed the US government's willingness to build on the positive momentum that exists since last year's TIF at all levels of bilateral relations, from energy, commerce, security, defence, education and culture, for the next strategic dialogue to be held in Athens in October.

He said, for example, that the United States continues to support Greece's efforts to become a regional hub for energy security in the region, and added that he looks forward to participating in the next energy forum in Thessaloniki on Friday. [ANA-MPA]