Off the Hook Festival | Athens | September 5 & 6

The Athens Municipality's Technopolis cultural complex will be hosting the city's first Off the Hook Festival on September 5 and 6. This celebration of hip-hop and other similar genres comprises a lineup of 23 Greek acts (including Social Waste, Lobo Amarillo and Sadomas) and foreign artists (such as Lady Leshurr, R.A. the Rugged Man and Snowgoons). Tickets cost 13 euros per day or 24 euros for both and can be purchased online at www.viva.gr or by phone at 11876. Doors open at 8 p.m.



Technopolis, 100 Pireos, Gazi, tel 210.346.1589