One dead in Thessaloniki motorbike collision

A 73-year-old woman was killed and a 24-year-old man was in a serious condition in Thessaloniki’s Papageorgiou Hospital on Tuesday after the motorcycle he was riding on Monday night struck the woman in the Ambelokipi area of the northern port city.



According to police, the woman had been trying to cross the road when the motorcyclist hit her.



The woman was transferred to the Papageorgiou Hospital, where she was declared dead on arrival, while the man was being treated for multiple injuries.



Local traffic police were seeking to determine the exact cause of the accident.