Korydallos Prison to move to Aspropyrgos

The capital’s high-security Korydallos Prison is to be relocated to an old NATO base in Aspropyrgos, western Attica, according to the recommendation of an expert committee commissioned by the Citizens’ Protection Ministry, it emerged on Tuesday.



The proposed site covers around 9 hectares and has been deemed to be the most appropriate for the relocation of the capital’s main prison though security is expected to be improved following a series of breaches at Korydallos.



Moving Attica’s prison from Korydallos, near Piraeus, is a long-standing demand by residents and one of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ pre-election promises.