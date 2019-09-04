Conservative Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ visit to The Hague on Tuesday, where he met with his Dutch counterpart Mark Rutte, marks the end of the first round of contacts with foreign leaders as the Greek government seeks to boost its international image.



Judging from a series of positive reports in the foreign press, the message is getting through: Greece’s image is changing. However, the positive mood must be transformed into something more tangible.



The government must show swift reformist reflexes at home so that this window of opportunity does not go to waste. Good intentions must develop into foreign investments.