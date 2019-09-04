Amid rising tensions in the downtown Athens district of Exarchia following a spate of evictions of anarchist-controlled squats, the Greek Police is planning to bolster the presence of riot police in the area, assigning scores more officers there.



A total of 220 officers are to be moved out of their jobs at police precincts and to riot police duty in Exarchia over the coming weeks, Kathimerini understands.



The transfers will happen once appeals against the decisions, which several officers have lodged, have been heard. The officers will then undergo a three-week training program before joining units.



Their job will be to identify and arrest self-styled anarchists who have attacked police in recent days in revenge attacks for squat evictions.



Commenting on the plans, the union of Athens police officers called on the government to upgrade the force’s equipment and boost recruitment “so that we can carry out this difficult mission.”