Fast Ferries acquires high-speed ferry from Turkey

TAGS: Transport, Shipping

Coastal shipping operator Fast Ferries has added a fourth vessel to its fleet after the acquisition of a high-speed ferry from Turkey.

Formerly known as the Turgut Ozal and renamed the Thunder, the new vessel will arrive in Greece in the next few days.

It can carry up to 215 cars and 1,000 passengers and will be employed on the company’s routes from the Attica port of Rafina to the Cyclades.

