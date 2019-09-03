ATHEX: Benchmark yields more ground on low turnover

Fresh pressure on bank stocks inflicted losses on the benchmark of the Greek stock market on Tuesday, while trading volume remained sluggish.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 853.89 points, shedding 0.77 percent from Monday’s 860.51 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 0.64 percent to end at 2,107.21 points.

The banks index slumped 2.96 percent, with Eurobank falling 3.48 percent, National conceding 3.36 percent, Piraeus dropping 2.99 percent and Alpha parting with 2.38 percent.

Viohalco climbed 3.85 percent and Coca-Cola HBC added 2.09 percent, as ADMIE Holdings ceded 2.53 percent, OPAP gaming company gave up 2.19 percent and Piraeus Port Authority shrank 1.90 percent.

In total 41 stocks recorded gains, 55 reported losses and 24 stayed unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 44.6 million euros, up from Monday’s 35.3 million.

In Nicosia the Cyprus Stock Exchange general index declined 0.53 percent to close at 70.03 points.