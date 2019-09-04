Plans to refurbish former royal estate

Greece’s culture minister is moving ahead with plans to restore the long-neglected summer palace of the country’s former royal family, by boosting security over the past month and requesting the disbursement of 50,000 euros for the restoration of mobile items.

In a meeting at the ministry on Friday, Lina Mendoni requested a plan of the work required to protect the crumbling 19th century Tatoi Estate on the slopes of Mt Parnitha, north of Athens.

The ministry has already installed a power generator and other equipment on the site, while the Central Council for Modern Monuments will discuss a study for the restoration of the estate manager’s residence.



The rustic 4,700-hectare (11,610-acre) estate is located some 25 kilometers (15 miles) northwest of Athens.



Greeks voted to abolish the monarchy in 1974, in a referendum held shortly after the army junta collapsed and democracy was restored in the country.