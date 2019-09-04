The increased bereavement allowances due to some 60,000 recipients will finally be paid out by the end of September, as the agencies of the Single Social Security Entity (EFKA) have completed the necessary software adjustment.

As for the retroactive dues concerning the extra amounts for the last four months (from June to September 2019) to which the new legislation also applies, EFKA intends to pay them out at end-October.

The regulations concerning the increase of the bereavement allowances issued according to the 2016 law (known as the Katrougalos law) were voted by the previous government, but there was a considerable delay in the launch of the new software required for the calculation of the new, increased amounts due to recipients. This is also why the retroactive payments will not be made before end-October.