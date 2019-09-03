Marina approved for planned Elounda Hills resort

The implementation of another major tourism investment in Greece will get under way in about a year’s time, as the 600-million-euro Elounda Hills project in eastern Crete has just taken another step in that direction.

The Municipality of Aghios Nikolaos has just issued its approval for the construction of a marina that will be able to accommodate up to 202 luxury yachts as part of the complex planned by Russian property investor Vitaly Borisov.

The marina will cover 123,000 square meters of sea and 43,000 sq.m. of land. Its cost is expected to reach 20 million euros.