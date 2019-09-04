Moderate quake recorded off Karpathos

Scientists say a moderate undersea earthquake with a magnitude of 4.2 has struck southeast Greece.



Athens’ Geodynamic Institute reports that the tremor struck at 4.01 a.m. about 65 kilometers southwest of Karpathos island at a depth of 7.5 kilometers.



No damage or injuries have been reported so far.



Greece lies in an active seismic region and tremors of such magnitudes are a frequent occurrence.