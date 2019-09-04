Thessaloniki authorities check private nurses
Online
Authorities carried out surprise checks in hospitals in Thessaloniki in northern Greece over the past 24 hours to inspect the details of private nurses.
Authorities carried out surprise checks in hospitals in Thessaloniki in northern Greece over the past 24 hours to inspect the details of private nurses.
Officials checked whether individuals hired by patients’ families to work as personal nurses possessed the required certificate by health authorities.
Five were charged for failing to produce the necessary legal documents out of 87 persons checked.