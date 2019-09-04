Police investigate cash-in-transit robbery in Dafni
Police are investigating a cash-in-transit robbery that took place in the Athens suburb of Dafni early Wednesday.
Police said the security guard was held at gunpoint by two men as he was about to load an ATM machine on Vouliagmenis Avenue.
The suspects fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash.
No more information was immediately available about the incident.